KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the Mazar-e-Quaid separately to pay home to the Father of The Nation on his 140th birth anniversary here on Sunday.

The PPP leaders laid floral wreaths at the grave of the Father of The Nation and offered ‘Fateha’.

The nation is celebrating the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today with national zeal.