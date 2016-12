KARACHI: Renowned religious scholar Allama Talib Johri was hospitalized after downfall of health here on Sunday.

According to details, health condition of Shiite sect scholar Allama Talib Johri deteriorated after which he was shifted to a private hospital at Stadium Road in Karachi.

Hospital sources said that the ailing religious scholar was placed in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a team of doctors were treating him.