Sindh University student killed in firing of police, two cops held

HYDERABAD: A student of University of Sindh was killed in firing of police for not stopping for checking here on Saturday. Two cops held in connection with murder.

The DSP of Hyderabad said that two policemen signaled to stop a student of University of Sindh in jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police station in Hyderabad for checking. For not stopping, the cops opened straight fire killing the student.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and a protest demonstration was also held against the occurrence.

The cops involved in firing were arrested and were being interrogated after registering a case against them.