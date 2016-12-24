PTI suspends membership of various party leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan taking notice of deceiving and violating party policy in Punjab local bodies (LB) election suspended the membership of dozens of party leaders and notification in this regard was issued on Saturday.

PTI chief Imran Khan took stern notice of the reports that party members violated the policy of party and deceived the party during Punjab LB polls and issued notification of suspension of their party’s membership.

Some among the party leaders dispelled by PTI chief included Hassan Masood Malik, Zeeshan Liaquat, Malik Matiullah from Faisalabad, Mumtaz Cheema from Mianwali, Ahsan Kamrial, Sohail Kamrial and Atif from Attock.

Notification regarding suspending of membership of the said party leaders has been issued.

Meanwhile, chairman party, Imran Khan has also warned other party leaders of dire consequences in found involved in violating the party policies.