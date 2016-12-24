PPP declares war against PML-N

KARACHI: In an obvious attempt to create an atmosphere of rivalry to motivate PPP workers, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information Maula Bux Chandio announced an open war against the PML-N.

“From now on there will be a war against the PML-N. Reconciliation will only be for democracy in the country,” he said while speaking to the media here on Saturday.

On the occasion, he termed the PML-N a party of narrow-minded people.

He said that the arrival of former president Asif Ali Zardari had caused panic among the government circles. Chandio said that worries were clear on the faces of government ministers when Bilawal Bhutto had announced that PPP co-chairman were returning home.