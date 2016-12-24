Pakistan Railways income to touch Rs 40 billion this year: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways on Saturday said that the performance of Railways had improved markedly, adding that there was no nepotism in PR.

Talking to newsmen after inaugurating “Rehabilitated Diesel Locomotive and New Hopper Wagons” at Lahore Railway Station, Saad Rafique said that Hopper Wagons would comprise 39 buggies. He said that some 500 Railways workers participated in preparation of the wagon.

Saad Rafique said that the annual income of Pakistan Railways (PR) had increased one hundred percent during the last three and half years.

He said that new hopper wagons were being run for the fast transportation of coal for new Coal Fired Power Plants. He said that Pakistan Railways will earn five to six billion rupees annual profit by providing coal transportation service only for Sahiwal Coal Power Project.

The Minister said the revenue of Pakistan Railways had increased from eighteen billion in 2013 to thirty six billion rupees till June this year. He hoped that PR would earn revenue of forty billion rupees by June next year 2017 and cross the target of thirty-six billion rupees.

He said that revenue through freight trains had also been increased from about two billion rupees annually in 2013 to eleven billion rupees in the year 2015-16 and by June next year it will be sixteen billion rupees.