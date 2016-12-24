Measles claim nine lives in Balochistan

AWARAN: Nine children have died and about 40 others were affected to as measles has taken the shape of epidemic.

According to details, measles broke out in Awaran district of Balochistan. The dreadful disease resulted in death of five children of a family in Mashkey locality, while 40 others affected of the disease were hospitalized.

Four more children died in Zhob district. This situation has seriously disturbed the parents.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri taking notice of the disease has directed the health authorities to rush medical teams to provide cure to the affected children.

District Health Officer (DHO) Awaran, Dr. Noor Bux said that health teams have been dispatched to the affected areas with anti-measles vaccine and other equipment required to bring the disease under control.

He also urged the dwellers of the affected area for adopting precautionary measures to avoid further outspread of the disease.