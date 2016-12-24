JI expresses grave concern over continued Indian state terrorism in IOK

LAHORE: The Central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami has expressed grave concern over the continued Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and has called upon the government to convene an immediate meeting of the OIC to highlight India’s Excesses and Modi’s nefarious designs.



A resolution adopted by the Shoora at its meeting chaired by the JI chief Senator Sirajul Haq, impressed upon the Prime Minister to personally lead a national delegation to important countries of the world to built public opinion on the issue. Besides, it said, the nation should be prepared on ideological grounds against India’s jingoism.

The youth should be organized at the Civil Defense platform on a large scale. Talks with India should be made conditional with progress on the Kashmir front.

The Shoora noted that India was using curfew, crack downs and pellet guns as weapons to crush the Kashmiris’ freedom movement. It said that the uprising in the wake of Burhan Muzaffar Dani’s martyrdom had made it clear to the world at large that the freedom movement was indigenous and the Kashmiris were determined to continue it till they got freedom.

It said that the world community had also taken notice of the Kashmir situation and as a result world pressure on India had tremendously increased. However, in order to release this pressure, India had started shelling on the LoC and the border due to which dozens of people had been martyred.

It said that the provocative statements of Indian political and military leadership were aggravating the situation and pushing the region towards war.

The Shoora further said that India was arming extremist Hindus to carry out large scale killing of the Kashmiris in Jammu and to force the Kashmiris to migrate from the area.

The Shoora called upon the UN and the world community to take note of Modi’s anti Muslim mindset and intensify pressure on New Delhi to desist from such a step.