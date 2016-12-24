Huawei unveiled its new smartphone

BEIJING: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei just unveiled its new smartphone the Honor Magic and the new device seems to borrow heavily from Apple’s current iPhone 7.

In addition to this the phone also feature a 5.09 inch dual curved AMOLED display which is what is being expected in the iPhone 8.

The Huawei Honor Magic is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core Kirin 950 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Huawei Honor Magic packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Huawei Honor Magic runs Android 6.0 and is powered by a 2900mAh non removable battery. It measures 146.10 x 69.90 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness).

The Huawei Honor Magic is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Micro-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Apple released its new flagship device earlier this year. However, the tech giant failed to bring anything new with its much awaited phone. Rumour so far suggest the new iPhone may come with a dual edge AMOLED screen and with no physical home button.