Green Line Bus project to be completed by end of next year: Mamnoon

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the Green Line Bus project will provide modern traveling facilities to the commuters in Karachi.



Speaking during a briefing given to him about the Green Line Bus Project in Karachi on Saturday, he said the project will also resolve the traffic issues in the city.

He said four hundred thousand citizens will benefit from the Green Line bus service daily.

President said Karachi is the business hub of the country and it will continue to play its role in the country’s economy.

He said the government is committed to resolve the issues facing the big cities including Karachi.

He said that installation of desalination plant is also under consideration for provision of clean drinking water to the citizens of Karachi.

On the occasion, the President was also given a detailed briefing on the Green Line Bus project. He directed for timely completion of the project according to the set standards.

The project was initiated with the cooperation of the federal government at the cost of sixteen billion rupees and it will be completed by the end of next financial year.

President said Green Line Bus service is a beautiful gift from the Federal government for the citizens of Karachi. He said the project is a reflection of the federal government’s resolve to provide modern facilities to all the citizens without any discrimination.

Earlier, President Mamnoon Hussain here Saturday met Governor of Sindh, Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui at the Governor House.

A Governor House statement said that Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah and Provincial Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting the law and order situation, ongoing operation, development projects and other matters of interest came up for discussion.

It was resolved on the occasion that the ongoing operation would continue till its logical end.

He said that on the directive of the Prime Minister, the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Governor Sindh said on the occasion that the mass transit projects would help provide better travel facilities to the people of Karachi.

He stated that Lyari Expressway and other projects of mass transit were of immense significance for the metropolis.

Sindh Chief Minister said that the provincial government was taking major steps for the development and progress of Karachi. Mass Transit and Orange Line are part of these.