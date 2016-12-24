Govt committed to curb money laundering, ensure transparency: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that the government was actively working on ensuring a sound legislative and regulatory frame work to curb money laundering and ensure transparency in fiscal governance.



He expressed these views during a meeting with a World Bank delegation led by Country Director for Pakistan Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan here on Saturday.

The World Bank Country Director briefed the Minister regarding international best practices on anti-money laundering. He also briefed the Minister on the international best practices on corporate governance sector, global registry and relating to banking financial institutions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Ministry of Finance and World Bank.