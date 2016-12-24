Child falls to death in elevator shaft of Karachi’s Rainbow Centre

KARACHI: A child was killed on Saturday in an elevator accident at Rainbow building in Saddar.

The 12-year-old fell from the eighth floor into the elevator shaft when he opened the door while the lift was not there.

Police said that in the residential apartment building three to four elevators were not working. The administration of the building has been summoned at the police station.

A resident of the building said that the only functional elevator of the building was in a dilapidated condition.

In August this year, a delivery boy died in a similar accident at building in Clifton.