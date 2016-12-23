Textile exports increase 9.71 percent in November

ISLAMABAD: The textile exports from the country on year-on-year basis increased by 9.71 percent during the November 2016 compared to the same month so the last year.

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the textile exports during November 2016 were recorded at $1,048.708 million compared to the exports of $955.859 million during November 2015.

The textile commodities that witnessed increase in trade during the month under review included raw cotton, exports of which grew by 141.19 percent by going up from $1.867 million last year to $4.503 million.

Similarly, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 42.08 percent as it went up from $88.334 million to $125.509 million while the exports of cotton cloth increased by one percent by rising from $163.191 million to $164.802 million.

The knitwear exports from the country were recorded at $200.663 million in November 2016 compared to the exports of $177.970 million in November 2015, showing growth of 12.75 percent while the exports of bedwear increased by 3.06 percent from $162.983 million to $167.966 million.

The export of towels during the month under review also increased by 1.67 from $64.773 million to $65.355 million while the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin increased by 53.82 percent, from $11.200 last to $17.228.

The exports of readymade garments increased by 13.54 percent, from $166.217 million to $188.722 million while the exports of madeup article (excluding towels and beadwear) increased by 22.36 percent, from $47.396 million to $57.993 million.

The products that witnessed decrease in exports included yarn (other than cotton yarn) the trade of which declined by 47.22 percent. The exports of art, silk, synthetic textile also declined by 19.47 percent.

Meanwhile, the overall exports of textile products during the first five months of the current fiscal year decreased by 1.94 percent.

The textile exports during July-November (2016-17) were recorded at $5.122 billion compared to the exports of $5.224 billion during July-November (2015-16), the PBS data revealed.—APP