SHC imposes ban to issue NOC for high rises in Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to stop issuance of new no objection certificates (NOC) for high-rises in Mirpurkhas district.



The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio further ordered the SBCA to create a master plan for Mirpurkhas City before the ban on the high-rises could be lifted.

The order came in a petition filed by a private citizen Abdul Nasir Khan, a resident of Mirpurkhas district.

During the hearing a report prepared by Commissioner Mirpurkhas division was submitted in the SHC according to which 16 high-rises had been built so far in Mirpurkhas

The officials of the SBCA and Town Planning departments informed the court that the structures of only ground plus one floor were allowed in the 1993 master plan for Mirpurkhas was prepared by the UNDP.

However, they added that the said master plan had not been approved so far by the government.

Justice Panhwar asked the officials to explain did they obtain NOC from the Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) before allowing the construction of high-rises.

The bench while adjourning the hearing till January 12, 2017, ordered the Director General SBCA to prepare master plans for all districts of Sindh and not to issue a new NOC for a high-rise in Mirpurkhas.