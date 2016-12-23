School blown up in Mohmand Agency

MOHMAND AGENCY: Unidentified saboteurs blew up a government school in Mosal in Mohmand Agency with an improvised explosive device on Thursday.

According to the political administration official the blast ripped through the school building and destroyed its two rooms and verandah but, there were no casualties in the attack.

Scores of educational institutions have borne the brunt of militant violence in the past decade.

Security forces cordoned of the area and mounted a search operation. The political administration also detained the school’s watchman under the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR). More than 120 schools have been destroyed in Mohmand Agency, most of them in Safi Tehsil. —INP