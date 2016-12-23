Rocket attack on ship in Yemen sea territory, eight Pakistanis die

ISLAMABAD: At least eight Pakistanis left dead in result of a rocket attack on cargo ship inside marine territory of Yemen, local media reported.

The Iranian cargo ship was transporting trade goods from Egypt to Dubai which was completely destructed by rocket attack inside marine border of Yemen, the reports said.

According to details, all crew members including captain were belonging to Pakistan while chief ship officer Khadim Hussain escaped safe from the attack by jumping into sea. The incident was reported by Khadim Hussain who was contacted by the agent of the shipping company. —Agencies