Rangers raid offices of Zardari’s close aid in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers on Friday raided the offices of Anwar Majeed, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, here in the metropolis and took into custody four people from there.

In the first raid, Rangers entered an office of Omni Group, owned by renowned businessman Anwar Majeed, which is located next to the National Bank of Pakistan head office on the I.I Chundrigar road and detained two suspects. They also took record into their custody.

Minutes later another raid was conducted by Rangers in an office situated near Metropole Hotel and arrested one person.

Separately, the paramilitary force took into custody admin manager of Omni Group Kashif from his office near Hockey Club of Pakistan.