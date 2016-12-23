PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returns to Pakistan

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has returned to Pakistan here on Friday afternoon.

His special plane landed at the Karachi airport’s Old Terminal at 3:10 PM. Minutes after his arrival, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also landed via private airline at the same terminal from Dubai.

Zardari will address the party workers outside the Old Terminal.

Senior PPP leaders including Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sherry Rehman, Khursheed Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Rehman Malik are present at the old terminal.