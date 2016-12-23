PM’s Adviser sends condolence letter to German FM on terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs on Friday sent a letter of condolence to German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, expressing profound sadness overthe terrorist incident in Berlin.

The attack at the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin had claimed many lives and injured several others.

The Adviser conveyed condolences to the bereaved families of the innocent victims, who are undergoing pain and suffering at a joyous and festive time, a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

Sartaj Aziz also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and expressed solidarity with Germany and the international community in the fight to eradicate this menace.