PM lays floral wreath on monument of martyrs in Sarajevo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is on a three-day visit to Bosnia visited the monument of Bosnian war martyrs in Sarajevo on Thursday.

According to details, the premier also laid floral wreath on monument of war martyrs.

Accompanied by his Bosnian counterpart and other officials, Nawaz Sharif also prayed for the martyrs at the Kovaci graveyard.

Earlier, the premier mentioned meaningful relations between Pakistan and Bosnia. He declared the mutual ties between both countries as a building block for future stability. “Social and economic relations are the basic need for strong friendship”, suggested the prime minister. He added, “Eradication of terrorism from the country remains first priority.” Also, he further expressed hope by saying that Pakistan is overcoming the energy crisis. —INP