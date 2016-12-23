Plane with 118 on board hijacked

A plane is believed to have 118 people on board has landed in Malta after it was hijacked, the country’s Prime Minister confirmed today (Friday).

The Airbus A320 was flying inside Libya for state-owned airline Afriqiyah Airways with 118 people aboard, the reports said.

The two hijackers had threatened to blow the plane up, outlets including the Times of Malta reported.

Joseph Muscat wrote on Twitter that he has been told of a potential hijack situation of an internal Libyan flight diverted to Malta.

Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta. Security and emergency operations standing by -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) December 23, 2016

Reports suggested one hijacker is on board and claims to be in possession of a hand grenade.

He is said to be pro-Gaddafi and willing to let all passengers leave the plane apart from the crew if his demands – which are unclear – are met.

