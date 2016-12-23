OIC slams terrorists attack in Jordan

RIYADH: The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned the terrorists attack that tyargetted the historic Karak Castle in Jordan on Tuesday last, for which Daesh claimed responsibility.

The attack resulted in the death of four Jordanian policemen and a foreign tourist during clashes with the radical militants while many others were wounded.

Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, OIC secretary general, offered his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the king, government and people of Jordan.

Al-Othaimeen stressed OIC’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in its war against terrorism, which aims to destabilize the security and stability in the country, and the region as a whole.

He stressed the need for concerted local, regional and international efforts to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and violent extremism, and eliminate all its forms as it is a threat to international peace and security.

He reiterated the principled position of the OIC that strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. —INP