Mother, two daughters killed in house fire in Lahore

LAHORE: A mother and her two young daughters succumbed to death in a house fire accident in Chungi Amar Sidhu area, while the father and third daughter got severely burnt.

Reports confirm that five-year-old Manahil was unable to fight the injuries, and died early morning on Friday.

Mazhar and Saima, the couple, had been having fights and arguments over the former’s second marriage. A fire broke out in their apartment on Thursday evening, killing Saima and daughter Iman first, whereas Mazhar, eight-year-old Kainat, and five-year-old Manahil were shifted to hospital.

The flames destroyed everything in the house.

With regard to the incident, SP Model Town Ismail Kharak noted that Saima had attempted suicide four months ago, while Mazhar had set fire to numerous household items. A court case was filed against both.