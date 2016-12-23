Government determine to facilitate textile industry

ISLAMABAD: The government is determined to facilitate textile industry for enhancing trade volume with economic stability and growth.

In current year the government has provided proper energy and also facilitate to the textile industry for fulfilling their needs, a top official of Ministry of Textile Industry told APP here on Thursday.

He said the experts and scientist trained the 8000 farmers to controlled the losses of cotton crops, which also caused the enhance in textile export.

He stressed the need to modernize the industrial tools and equip the manpower of local industries with innovated skills and technology.

He said “we believe on consultation process to take all stakeholders on board to evolve consensus on coming textile policy.”

Replying to a question, he said that regional trade would be the main focus in the meeting.

To a question, he said that shortage of skilled manpower and practicing old methods in textile industry was main barrier to achieve targets and enhance trade volume at international markets.

He urged the local industrialists to invest and train the manpower with modern instruments and use of information technology to compete with international investors and get more production.—APP