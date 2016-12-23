CPEC to promote connectivity among nations: German economist

LAHORE: German Economist Dr Wolfgang on Thursday hoped that the China-Pakistan Eeconomic Corridor (CPEC) project would prove beneficial for the region which will promote connectivity among nations along the historic Silk Road.

He was delivering a lecture on the China’s Pakistan Option: Economic and Social Implications of an All-Weather Relationship at the Centre for Governance and Policy, Information Technology University (ITU), here.

Dr Wolfgang is based at the South Asian Institute at Heidelberg and he was optimistic about peaceful and efficient completion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

“The historical timeline of Pakistan-China relationship calls for attention,” he said.

He concluded the session on a hopeful note and said involvement of all stakeholders in the project would help avert risks and promote prosperity in the region.—APP