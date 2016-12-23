Arrangements finalised to welcome Zardari at Karachi airport

KARACHI: All the arrangements have been finalised to accord a warm welcome to former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari who is returning Pakistan on Friday after remained abroad for over a year-and-a half.

Zardari will land at Karachi’s old Jinnah terminal on Friday afternoon,

Earlier in the wee hours of Friday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the Old Terminal and reviewed the arrangements made to welcome the former president and to hold a PPP rally outside the terminal.