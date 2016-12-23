Accountability also a matter of public interest: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that if the parliament and the courts failed in the accountability of the corrupt, public courts were held at road crossings and thoroughfares.

Addressing the central executive of the JI at Mansoora on Thursday, he said that accountability was not only a political requirement in the country in the prevailing situation, it was also a matter of public interest.

Stating that the JI would go to any extent to wipe out corruption, Sirajul Haq said that the eyes of the masses were on the Supreme Court and he hoped that the court would not disappoint the nation. He however said that public awakening was imperative to end corruption.

Sirajul Haq said that the Panama Leaks issue would not be over as such and if the rulers thought they would escape accountability, they were mistaken.

“Pakistan is a great divine blessing and whoever has betrayed this country, had to suffer”, and added that Allah Almighty would make this country a strong fortress of Islam. He said that the public awakening was essential as masses alone could carry out the accountability of the corrupt mafia. He was of the view that in the coming days, the weather would be cold but the politics would be quite hot.

The JI chief termed NAB decision accepting plea bargain of those plundering billions as a joke with the poverty stricken masses, and urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the matter and abolish the provision.

Denouncing the government decision placing major regulatory bodies under respective ministries, Sirajul Haq said the government had opened new doors of corruption for the ministers during its remaining period. He said the government had already demolished several institutions.

The Karachi Steel Mills was under the debt of Rs. 74 billion besides the salaries of the staff amounting to Rs. Fifty billion.

As for the PIA, instead of repairing the aircrafts, there was an attempt to run the national airline by sacrificing black goat as was ridiculous and had made the country a laughing stock. .

He said the JI was struggling for electoral reforms so that the true representatives of the masses could be elected to the assemblies.

He said if the Election Commission continued its past policies, the polls would be a crude joke with the masses.

He said that the general public which was stricken by the load shedding, price spiral, unemployment, etc, considered elections as a game of the Moghul prices, due to which their interest in the polls was minimum.

If the next elections were held without electoral reforms, the masses would not accept the results. —Agencies