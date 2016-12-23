I have brought programme of hope: Zardari

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that he had brought with him a programme of hope and not disappointment.

Beginning his speech with a slogan “Long Live Pakistan” (Pakistan Khappay), the former president said that today Pakistan was fully safe due to security forces and people’s power.

Speaking about the Kashmir issue, he said that Kashmir will become Pakistan as the struggle being waged by Kashmiris will never fail.

He vowed that his party will once again voted to power by the people of Pakistan.

About the CPEC project, the former president said that it has not only roads and thoroughfares but it carries development of Pakistan.