TOKYO: Tokyo stocks eased on Thursday morning, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as dealers head in to a long, holiday weekend.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.16 percent, or 31.05 points, to 19,413.44 by the break while the broader Topix index of all first-section issues was down 0.20 percent, or 3.14 points, at 1,541.80.