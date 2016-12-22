Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Data Record Center in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday inaugurated the Data Record Center of Punjab Land Authority in Lahore. The Center, which is equipped with latest techniques, is set up at a cost of eight hundred million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion Punjab Chief Minister said the Center would help in curbing embezzlement in land record.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the computerized record will eliminate the typical ‘patwari’ culture of Pakistan and disputes between millions of families will be resolved.

He also said that before he gave orders to appoint land record officers through Public Service Commission (PSC), these posts were sold out for 6 lac rupees per seat and only 38 people were selected on merit out of 477 in a system where bribery was very common.“The dictator has ruined this country”, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif admitted the fact that political governments also failed to fulfill people’s expectations. He said that when we go on foreign tours, it is said that we have come to beg.

Nations are not built by begging. We can only be respected in the world when we start working ourselves, he added.