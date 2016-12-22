PM returns home after 3-day visit to Bosnia & Herzegovina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif returned on Thursday after concluding his three-day official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Prime Minister on his way back home also made a stopover at the Romania’s capital Bucharest for one-and-a-half-hour, for refuelling of his plane.

The Prime Minister during his stay in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s capital Sarajevo, met the leadership and parliamentarians of the country. He also addressed a Business Forum, besides interacting with the Raees-ul-Ulema.