Nisar awards cash, certificates to FIA, ICT Police officers

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday awarded cash rewards and commendation certificates to five officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and six officers of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

According to a press release issued here, he acknowledged the outstanding performance of the FIA and the ICT Police officers and officials during 2016.

Dr. Usman Anwar, Director FIA Lahore and Capt (r) Ilyas SP Investigation ICT Police were declared ‘Best Officers’ for the year 2016.

The FIA awardees included Director FIA Lahore Dr. Usman Anwar, Inspector FIA Sindh Zone Abdul Rauf, SI FIA Balochistan Rasheed Mehmood, SI FIA Punjab Zone Mohsin Butt and Wajid Ali, FC Immigration BIAK FIA KPK Zone.

Officers and officials of ICT Police included SP Capt (r) Ilyas, SI Abdul Razzaq, ASI Tauseef Ahmed, ASI Saleem Raza, ASI Muhammad Ashraf and Constable Yasir Mehmood.

The best officers were awarded cash reward of rupees three hundred thousand while other best performaning officers were rewarded with rupees one hundred thousand along with commendation certificates.

Talking to officers, interior minister commended their performance and observed that the award was a token of recognition for their services to the people.

He observed that the awards should further motivate them and should also inspire their colleagues to improve their performance and earn similar recognition.

Earlier, chairing a high level meeting interior minister directed ICT Police and law enforcing agencies to ensure greater coordination and improvement in combing operations that were being carried out to apprehend hardcore criminals.

He directed that every arrest should follow proper prosecution in the courts of law to bring the criminals to justice.

Taking note of continued traffic congestion on various main roads and arteries of the federal capital, he gave 24 hours to Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to come up with a comprehensive strategy to overcome the issue of traffic log jam in the capital especially during office and school timings.

The minister directed the ITP to launch public awareness campaign to observe traffic rules and improve traffic flow.

The FIA briefed over the progress into country-wide campaign against Proclaimed Offenders (POs). Over 500 POs wanted in various cases had been arrested so far while efforts were afoot to apprehend the remaining ones.

Passports of the 1139 peole had been blacklisted while 872 CNICs of POs had been blocked.

The FIA, the ICT Police, NADRA and other concerned agencies were working closely to ensure updation of complete data of POs for ensuring their early arrest.

Director FIA informed that the campaign against human traffickers and illegal travel agents had resulted into significant successes and during the year 2016, not even a single person was deportee from abroad on forged documents.

The minister appreciated the FIA for their continued efforts against human smugglers and illegal travel agent mafia.

He observed that illegal agent mafias not only exploited innocent and needy people but also caused bad name for the country.

He directed the FIA to continue its campaign with same zeal and spirit.

The ICT Police also gave a detailed presentation and comparative analysis of law and order situation in the federal capital as compared to the previous years.

The minister observed that though there was significant reduction in the crime rate however much more needed to make the capital almost crime free.