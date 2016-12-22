Local bodies set-up to be completed on Dec 31

LAHORE: All mayors, deputy mayors, district chairmen and vice chairmen will take oath on December 31, as the final phase of local bodies polls process in the province will be completed with the declaration of results by the returning officers on Friday.

On Thursday, polling for the offices of chairmen and deputy chairmen was held in all the districts.

In the provincial capital,the ruling party-backed Col (retd) Mubashir Javaid has been elected unopposed as Lahore’s mayor after the Election

Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected candidature of the opposition Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the PTI had failed to complete its panel.

PML(N) had nominated Colonel (retired) Mubashir and Wasim Qadir for mayoral elections, while PTI backed Afeef Siddiqui.

However, after the nomination papers of the opposition candidates were rejected, Wasim Qadir withdrew his nomination papers in favour of Mubashir.

All the nine deputy mayors Bilal Chaudhry, Haji Allah Rakha, Ijaz Hafeez, Mehr Mahmood, Mian Tariq, Mushtaq Mughal, Nazeer Swati, Rao Shahabuddin and Wasim Qadir were also been elected unopposed.

Earlier, the PMLN considered Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan for the Lahore mayor’s office, but his name was later dropped due to his existing responsibilities related to development work in the city.