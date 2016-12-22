Loadshedding to end by 2018 despite sit-ins: PM Nawaz

SARAJEVO, Bosnia: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that despite sit-ins and protests by PTI loadshedding will end by 2018.

In a press talk with journalists here on Thursday after visiting graves of martyrs along with Chairman of Council of Bosnia and Herzegovina (prime minister) Dr Denis Zvizdic, the prime minister said he was happy that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is returning home. I believe in politics of tolerance and enjoy very cordial relations with Zardari and the PPP.

Without naming the PTI, he said that a trend has been set of withdrawing resignations and sit-ins in the country.

He said that he would review the issue of Abbottabad commission report. The prime minister said that the CPEC project delayed due to sit-ins.