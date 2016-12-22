Imran criticises NAB for accepting Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘is promoting corruption’ in Pakistan.

“Mushtaq Raisani’s plea bargain with NAB to “clear” his Rs 40bn corruption by paying Rs 2bn shows NAB promoting corruption & making crime pay,” Khan tweeted.

Khan was referring to NAB’s decision to ‘clear’ top bureaucrats of Balochistan, who were facing Rs.40 billion corruption charges, after accepting their plea bargain request.

Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani, the then finance secretary of Balochistan, hit the headlines in May this year when NAB seized over Rs730 million hard cash from his house in Quetta hours after he was taken into custody.

As the drama involving the recovery of such a large amount began to unfold, the finance man was also found to be owning as many as a dozen houses in Karachi, whose estimated cost was said to be around Rs2 billion.

Officials said the NAB has decided to accept plea bargain request of over Rs2 billion of Raisani and Khalid Lango, the ex-adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan.