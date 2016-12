HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended the morning session sharply lower Thursday following losses on Wall Street, with financials hit by worries over Italy’s struggling banking sector.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.85 percent, or 184.55 points, to 21,625.25 by the break.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.18 percent, or 5.67 points, to 3,131.76 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, dipped 0.32 percent, or 6.35 points, to 1,989.68.