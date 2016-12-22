Dar for further easing doing business in country

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday, while appreciating the efforts of the Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), stressed the need for further improving the ease of doing business in the country.

The Minister was chairing a meeting on matters related to Finance Division during which he was briefed by Secretary Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan, regarding macroeconomic indicators which, continued to show positive growth.

SBP Governor also apprised the Finance Minister on matters related to foreign remittances and Forex situation.

The Governor SBP briefed the Minister about various targets related to the SBP such as Net International Reserves and Net Domestic Assets.

Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan.