CTD arrest Afghan extortionist in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested an Afghan extortionist during a crackdown here on Thursday.

Spokesman of CTD said that on an intelligence tip-off, a team of CTD conducted operation in Wahid Garhi locality in suburbs of the provincial capital Peshawar.

During operation an Afghan extortionist identified as Shaukat was arrested. The CTD also recovered Afghan SIMs from the possession of the detainee.

The nabbed extortionist was shifted to an undisclosed location and according to CTD important revelations were expected.