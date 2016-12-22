Ahsan for collective efforts to make CPEC successful

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal Thursday stressed the need for collective efforts to make the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project successful.

He was chairing the first-ever consultative meeting to discuss a strategy for participating in the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), scheduled to be held on December in China.

Highlighting the importance of fighting against all the conspiracies against the project, he said the CPEC was a national project and not that of a government or province.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Gilgit Biltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman and representatives of other provinces.

Ahsan Iqbal said the CPEC project would change the fate of the country. It would open up new opportunities for progress so there wasa need that it was supported by all irrespective of political differences, he added.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said the agenda for upcoming JCC and the proposals given by provinces were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, the KP Governor said the CPEC was the project of national importance as it would help development of the whole country and bring about progress in FATA areas.

The KP Chief Minister said the proposals for including various projects in the CPEC were presented in the meeting.

The GB Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the whole nation was united to make the important project successful and appreciated the government initiatives to begin a consultative process on the issue.