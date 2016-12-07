Govt loses moral ground to stay after Panama leaks: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the government had lost moral ground to stay due to the Panama leaks issue.

Talking to the media after the Supreme Court hearing on Wednesday, he said that the ship of the ruling junta had been stuck in the Panama leaks mire and the way out lay only taking the path of truth.

Sirajul Haq said that by the Grace of Allah, the case was moving in the right direction. He said that from the very beginning, the JI had called for setting up a commission for enquiry into the Panama leaks. He said the JI wanted accountability of all those mentioned in the Panama leaks but the process should begin with the Prime Minister and his family because the Premier had admitted the off shore companies of his children and had also offered himself for accountability.

He said that after the setting up of the enquiry commission, the Prime Minister should stop using executive powers so that he could not influence the enquiry proceedings. He said such was the practice all over the world.

The JI chief said that the JI did not believe in any sacred cow and accountability should be across the board. He said that the people contesting the 2013 elections had not disclosed their assets revealed in the London Leaks and the Panama leaks. If a thorough enquiry was held, large number of people could be disqualified under article 62 and 63 of the constitution, he added.

Sirajul Haq said if NAB had done its duty, the present situation would not have been created. He said that the NAB officers who were being paid out of the public exchequer but had failed to discharge their duties, should also be brought in the dock.

In reply to a question, he said, that after finalizing the ToRs, the enquiry commission should be constituted and the commission should complete its findings within a fixed period and give its report to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court should give its judgment in the light of the report.