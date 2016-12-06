General (RTD) Raheel lays floral wreath, offers Fateha at the 46th anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif

LAHORE: The 46th death anniversary of Major Shabbir Sharif, Nishan-e Haider was observed on Tuesday.

He is the only army officer who received both the Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery. He embraced Martyrdom during the 1971 Pakistan-India war.

Rtd COAS General Raheel Sharif along with family members visited the grave of Major Shabbir Sharif, NH, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha.

Shabbir Sharif was elder brother of General Raheel Sharif. Quran Khawani for the departed soul was held in the morning.