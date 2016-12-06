Bilawal says Sharifs should realise this is their last turn

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the Sharifs should realise that this is their last turn.

Addressing a PPP convention, Bilawal said a long march would be announced if his party’s demands were not met by the government.

Bilawal added he had come to Punjab to take democratic control of the province. “Go Nawaz Go slogan did not originate from any city in Sindh, Mian Sahib it started from your own home,” Bilawal said.

The PPP chairman announced the PPP’s schedule for the next six months. The party will run a ‘Go Nawaz Go’ campaign for three months and an election campaign for three months.

“Mian Sahib you will be in jail, Saudi or somewhere else in 2018,” Bilawal added.

After Bilawal’s address, there were scenes of chaos and disorder witnessed in the rally. Police baton-charged the disorderly workers to disperse them.

During his address in Karachi on October 17, Bilawal had made four demands from the government. The demands were: