Sindh, Balochistan to celebrate Iqbal Day as holiday

KARACHI, No 8 (INP) All public and private schools across Sindh and Balochistan provinces will remain closed on Wednesday, November 9 on account of Iqbal Day.

The announcement comes after the federal government declared November 9 a public holiday, which later became void. On the other hand, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial governments have decided to remain open all educational institutions on the day.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the federal government abolished the public holiday on Iqbal Day last year. Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had announced a public holiday on November 9 on account of Iqbal Day but the notification was taken back.

Iqbal day is celebrated on November 9 every year as a tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Iqbal was born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot.