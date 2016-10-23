KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Sunday froze bank accounts of 4,000 suspects named in the Fourth Schedule, including proscribed Jaish-e-Muhammad’s chief Masood Azhar, sources said.

The accounts have been frozen of suspects named in the fourth schedule upon National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (NACTA) request, private news channel Geo News quoted sources. The accounts have a net amount of 350 million rupees.

On Friday, the federal government had decided to reverse its earlier decision of blocking the national identity cards and passports of individuals suspected of links to militant, sectarian, or proscribed organisations and are included in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997.

A delegation led by Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had expressed its reservations to the interior minister over the alleged harassment of clerics associated with some seminaries by facing suspension of their passports and ID cards.