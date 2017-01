ISLAMABAD: Sindh Government has decided to issue the tenders of mega projects of the metropolis at a cost of rupees ten billion.

According to Radio Pakistan, the projects include construction of Clifton underpass, dig road underpass, Quaidabad Manzil Pump flyover, repairing and widening of Shahra-e-faisal, Tariq Road, University road and others too.

Work on these projects will start in next month.