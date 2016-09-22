PTI finalises venue for Raiwind protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finalised the venue for its planned Raiwind March on September 30 against the Prime Minister’s alleged corruption.

The PTI will march on Raiwind and stage a public meeting at the venue of Ada Plot in Raiwind against the Prime Minister’s alleged corruption and government’s reluctance to get the Panama Papers’ leaks probed.

PTI leader Aleem Khan after visiting Ada plot, the venue of the public meeting, said that Raiwind March was not meant to attack anyone’s house, rather the PTI was going to Raiwind to register its protest.

He said that Ada Plot would be the last destination of the hundreds of thousands of marchers and PTI chief Imran Khan will address the marchers there.

He said that the country could not run without honest leadership. He said that they were not provoking anyone and if any untoward incident happened the government would be responsible. He said that on the issue of country’s integrity they would join hands with anyone.

Moreover, a PTI delegation called on Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid as the preparations for the Raiwind March geared up.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen said that the documents were obtained by hacking the computer, which contained the name of Nawaz Sharif.

“The rulers are not answering to the Panama Leaks despite being caught red-handed,” he said.

AML chief Sheikh Rashid said that they will participate in the PTI rally on September 30. —INP