PM Nawaz ably fighting Kashmir case: PM AJK

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Premier Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has appreciated Prime Minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif for raising Kashmir issue forcefully and effectively at world fora.

“The international community should force India to leave Kashmir and free the land from its subjugation”, he told reporters here at the mausoleum of Poet of the East Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, after laying a floral wreath on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by AJK Minister for Information Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas and Rana Mashhood, Punjab Minister for Education.

To a query, the AJK PM said Kashmiris have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammd Nawaz Sharif, adding that PM Nawaz has ably highlighted Kashmir issue at the international level.

Regarding UN resolutions on Kashmir, Raja Farooq said Kashmiris have the right to lead peaceful lives according to their own aspirations in the light of the resolutions by the United Nations (UN).

About Indian designs, AJK PM said India would never wage a war as huge financial losses are the price involved, adding that Kashmiris do not want a war with India as wars wreak havoc every where.”Once imposed, the war could go beyond the use of traditional weapons of warfare”, he responded.

To a query, he said India’s war mongering was for mere public attention as elections were due in some of the Indian provinces,adding that India also wanted to divert attention from Kashmir issue.

Raja Farooq Haider, while responding to another question, said India was most irked by the CPEC project, knowing well that the project is a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy. The AJK Premier stressed the need to broaden the scope of Kashmir Committee, saying India wanted to isolate Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

Earlier, Raja Muhammad Farooq offered Fateha at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal and laid a floral wreath. —APP