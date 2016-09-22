PM, Army Chief discuss regional situation on phone

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who is here at the head of the Pakistan delegation to the UN General Assembly, and Army Chief General Raheel Sharif Tuesday night discussed the prevailing situation in the region on telephone.

A brief press release issued by the Pakistan Mission to the UN said the discussion took place “at length”.

Tension between India and Pakistan spiked after the recent attack on Indian troops in Uri sector of occupied Kashmir.

Both Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and COAS General Raheel Sharif discussed the issue of Indian propaganda during their conversation.

Political analysts are of the view that political and military leadership is united to confront the Indian aggression.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) today (Wednesday) during which he will prominently raise the issue of human rights violations in the Indian-held Kashmir. The prime minister and the army chief are believed to have discussed proposals that the former intends to make during his speech for de-escalating the situation and moving to a dialogue on the Kashmir dispute. —INP