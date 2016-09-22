Pakistan cannot limit its nuclear programme unilaterally: says Maleeha Lodhi

NEW YORK: Pakistan s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that Pakistan cannot limit its nuclear programme unilaterally.

“Pakistan s nuclear programme cannot be limited,” she said. “The world should first put an end to nuclear activities undertaken by India,” she added. This she stated while addressing a joint press conference with Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry in New York on Tuesday. She said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made it clear to Secretary John Kerry that India should also be asked to take same measures what are demanded from Pakistan.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said India should be pressured about how to maintain good ties with its neighbours. He said the PM’s speech includes a mention of Indian interference in different areas of Pakistan.

He said that we will also work out some solution to end Turkey’s reservations on Pak-Turkish schools being run in the country.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that the world acknowledges efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in fight against terrorism. He further said that no other state had acted against terrorism as much as Pakistan had. Nawaz Sharif has been in New York to address the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is busy fighting the case of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The premier has been holding meetings with world leaders in a bid to garner support on Kashmir issue and to bring India to negotiations table to resolve this longstanding dispute. —INP