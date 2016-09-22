Japan, Austria, Switzerland commit to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

NEW YORKL Japan, Austria and Switzerland have underscored commitment to further strengthen existing cordial relations with Pakistan and promote mutual understanding on regional and international issues of common concerns.

This was discussed by Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz with Foreign Ministers Fumio Kishida of Japan, Sebastian Kurz of Austria and Didier Burkhalter of Switzerland, in separate meetings held today in New York, on the sidelines of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Acknowledging the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the campaign against terrorism, the three Foreign Ministers appreciated successful counterterrorism operations conducted in tribal areas and the rest of the country.

Mr. Sartaj Aziz noted that as a result of these operations, the security situation in the country has improved, which has enabled Pakistan’s economy to grow at steady and sustainable rate. He welcomed investments from Japan, Austria and Switzerland in Pakistan.

Aziz also briefed his counterparts on Pakistan-India relations and the situation in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK). Highlighting human rights abuse perpetrated by Indian security forces with impunity in IOK, he stated that settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, was essential for peace and stability of South Asia. —INP